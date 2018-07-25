Help the NOPD catch the ‘Sweeper Package Theft Sneaker’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans police are looking for a man who appears to use a broom -- or something similar -- to steal a package. The case is the latest one to roll on the Wheel of Justice.

According to police, the crime happened a little before 2:00 in the afternoon on July 10 in the 1300 block of Saint Andrew Street in the Lower Garden District.

Surveillance footage shows a man walk past a home and pause for a moment. He appears to notice a box that had been delivered earlier in the day by one of the package mailing companies.

The man is then seen resuming his walk and leaving the view of the camera. But a little more than one minute later, he returns and appears to be carrying something that resembles a broom or perhaps another type of sweeping device. The man extends the pole through the fence and uses it to hook the box and pull it closer, to the point where he is able to lift it over the top and make a getaway.

To see the latest Wheel of Justice report -- and the surveillance footage -- click on the video button at the top of this page.

If you have information on the crime and can help police make an arrest, call CrimeStoppers at 504-822-1111. Remember you don't have to reveal your name or testify in court, and you could be eligible to earn a cash reward.

So far, 382 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.