× Get the Skinny: Chips For Dipping | 3 types to get more of, 3 to steer clear of

Craving salty-crunchy, or just want a vehicle for dipping? Chips can quickly get the best of us, especially with distracted or mindless nibbling. Today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on some truly good for you chips and dippers, and which ones to steer clear of!

3 Chips + “Vehicles for Dipping” to get MORE of

Vegetables + fruits built for dipping!

Jicama Sticks

Endive Leaves

Red, Yellow, Red Peppers

Cucumbers, Zucchini + Squash

Apple slices – perfect for creamy dips & chicken salad-style dips

Bean Chips | e.g. Beanfields Chips & Beanitos Chips

Made with real black beans & navy beans: 5-6 grams fiber per serving; 5 grams protein per serving

Per serving: 140 calories – 190 mg sodium – 16-18 grams carbs – 5-6 grams fiber – 5 grams protein

Tostitos MultiGrain Scoops

Made with whole corn, brown rice flour & whole buckwheat flour

Per serving: 140 calories – 110 mg sodium – 17 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 2 grams protein

##

3 Chips to get LESS of

Doritos

Corn, oil, maltrodextrin, salt, cheddar cheese, whey, monosodium glutamate (MSG) , buttermilk…. Lactose, artificial colors Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Red 40, sugar, flavor enhancers sodium inosinate and disodium guanylate.

, buttermilk…. Lactose, sugar, and Per serving: 150 calories – 210 mg sodium – 18 grams carbs – 1 gram fiber – 2 grams protein

Stacy’s Pita Chips

Enriched wheat flour => same main ingredient as white bread

Per serving: 130 calories – 270 mg sodium – 19 grams carb – 1 gram fiber – 3 grams protein

“Kale” and “Veggie” chips that are really mostly corn, rice, or potatoes

Marketed as “veggie” but they’re primarily potatoes, corn, and/or rice flour

Carbs, calories + fat are typically the same as regular chips

###

Want more from Molly? Click here to sign up for Nutrition Bites, her weekly e-newsletter with links to her Get the Skinny TV segments here on WGNO, and her weekly column in NOLA.com|The Times-Picayune! And you can follow Molly on Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram: @MollyKimballRD