Get the Skinny: Chips For Dipping | 3 types to get more of, 3 to steer clear of

Craving salty-crunchy, or just want a vehicle for dipping? Chips can quickly get the best of us, especially with distracted or mindless nibbling.  Today we’re Getting the Skinny with Molly on some truly good for you chips and dippers, and which ones to steer clear of!

 

 

3 Chips + “Vehicles for Dipping” to get MORE of

 

Vegetables + fruits built for dipping!

  • Jicama Sticks
  • Endive Leaves
  • Red, Yellow, Red Peppers
  • Cucumbers, Zucchini + Squash
  • Apple slices – perfect for creamy dips & chicken salad-style dips

 

Bean Chips | e.g. Beanfields Chips & Beanitos Chips

  • Made with real black beans & navy beans: 5-6 grams fiber per serving; 5 grams protein per serving
  • Per serving: 140 calories – 190 mg sodium – 16-18 grams carbs – 5-6 grams fiber – 5 grams protein

 

Tostitos MultiGrain Scoops

  • Made with whole corn, brown rice flour & whole buckwheat flour
  • Per serving: 140 calories – 110 mg sodium – 17 grams carbs – 2 grams fiber – 2 grams protein

 

 

3 Chips to get LESS of

 

Doritos

  • Corn, oil, maltrodextrin, salt, cheddar cheese, whey, monosodium glutamate (MSG), buttermilk…. Lactose, artificial colors Yellow 6, Yellow 5, Red 40, sugar, flavor enhancers sodium inosinate and disodium guanylate.
  • Per serving: 150 calories – 210 mg sodium – 18 grams carbs – 1 gram fiber – 2 grams protein

 

Stacy’s Pita Chips

  • Enriched wheat flour => same main ingredient as white bread
  • Per serving: 130 calories – 270 mg sodium – 19 grams carb – 1 gram fiber – 3 grams protein

 

“Kale” and “Veggie” chips that are really mostly corn, rice, or potatoes

  • Marketed as “veggie” but they’re primarily potatoes, corn, and/or rice flour
  • Carbs, calories + fat are typically the same as regular chips

 

 

