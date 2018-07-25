David Harris performs ‘When I Grow Too Old to Dream’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- A tribute to Nat King Cole is a tough act for your average artist.

But, David Harris isn't your average artist.

Harris is a rising star in the music scene. The trombonist has collaborated with big names like Dee Dee Bridgewater, Ellis Marsalis, Wynton Marsalis, and Aaron Neville. And, he's performed at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, Newport Jazz Fest, and Montreal Jazz Fest.

This Sunday (July 29), he is honoring the great Nat King Cole at Preservation Hall with his show "The King In Me: An Afternoon Tribute to Nat King Cole with David L. Harris." The music starts at 1 p.m. Doors open at 12:30 p.m.

David Harris stopped by the Twist Stage with pianist David Torkanowsky to give us a taste of what the show will be like.