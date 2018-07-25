ABC sets October premiere date for ‘The Conners’

The Conners are moving back into your TV schedule in October.

ABC has announced the “Roseanne” spin-off’s official premiere date, as well as the launch dates for the network’s other fall series.

“The Conners” will debut on Tuesday, October 16 with an 8 p.m. timeslot, serving as an opening act for the premieres of three other family comedies — new series “The Kids Are Alright,” returning vet “black-ish” and Season 2 of “Splitting Up Together.”

Nathan Fillion’s cop drama “The Rookie” anchors Tuesday nights and will also premiere on the same date.

The launch of “The Conners” will come months after ABC made the decision to yank its top-performing “Roseanne” reboot after star Roseanne Barr went on a well-publicized Twitter tirade.

“The Conners,” a spin-off that will not feature Barr and center on the rest of the family, was announced in June.

Barr will have no financial or creative involvement in the new series, ABC has said.

The network will likely face a lot of questions about its decision in two weeks when it presents its fall lineup at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills.

In addition to “The Conners,” ABC announced the premiere dates for “Dancing with the Stars” (Sept. 24), “Grey’s Anatomy” (Sept. 27), “Fresh Off the Boat” (Oct. 5) and “Dancing with the Stars: Juniors” (Oct. 7).