100K sign petition to halt release of Netflix’s Insatiable

Over 100,000 unhappy streamers have signed a petition online to stop the release of the new Netflix show, Insatiable.

The teen drama has been accused of "fat-shaming" ever since its trailer debuted on July 12th.

The show stars Disney darling Debby Ryan as an overweight teenager who takes revenge on bullies after losing weight and becoming the talk of the town.

After an injury, her character Patty has her jaw wired shut. The actress wears a fat suit in scenes before Patty loses weight.

The petition states that - "This series will cause eating disorders, and perpetuate the further objectification of women's bodies." Ryan argues that she "hopes fans will wait and watch the show before passing judgement."

Netflix describes the show as a "dark, twisted revenge comedy."

Either way, they have everyone talking. Expect Insatiable to premiere... for now... on August 10th.