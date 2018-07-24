Would you eat it? Shark Week Dip

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS - It's Shark Week and we have a perfect dip for the theme! Let's see what Test Kitchen Taylor is cooking up today!

We love shark week and Test Kitchen Taylor is mixing up an easy dip for the occasion.

Shark Week Dip

1 16 oz container Sour Cream

1/2 (10 ounce) package frozen chopped spinach, thawed and drained

1 tsp garlic salt

2 slices crumbled bacon (cooked crispy)

1 tsp lemon juice

2 chopped green onions

Blue Corn Chips (to serve)

Mix together the sour cream, spinach, garlic salt, green onion, lemon juice and last but not least bacon. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

Serve with Blue corn chips for shark fins.

Do you have a recipe that you want Test Kitchen Taylor, Tamica and LBJ to try? Send it to us at twist@wgno.com!