What’s for dinner? Just ask ‘da food man’: Rudy Da Foodie

NEW ORLEANS - When the lunch line is long, you know, they're in love.

WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood says that's because "food is love."

The guy Wild Bill is in the long, love-filled line with agrees that "food is love."

The line is at Willie Mae's. That's Willie Mae's Scotch House at 2401 St. Ann Street in New Orleans, Louisiana.

The guy Wild Bill Wood is dining with is a real foodie. He arrives with his appetite. And he arrives with he camera. And he arrives with his cellphone to take even more photos of all his favorite foods.

The foodie is a real food lover.

His name is Rudy.

Rudy Da Foodie asks Wild Bill about the food that's on the table at Willie Mae's, "so how was the food, savory like I told you, crispy?"

Wild Bill says, "mmmm, so good it's almost gone."

Rudy Da Foodie describes himself as " someone who promotes good food, that one last bite, that next chef dish, that main special of the day.

Wild Bill asks Rudy Da Foodie, "what's your favorite food?"

Rudy Da Foodie says, "my favorite food is red beans."

Wild Bill asks Rudy, "what's your least favorite food?"

Rudy Da Foodie thinks, smiles and says, "uh, I don't have one."

Rudy Da Foodie is also Rudy "da father".

He's got three kids.

Wild Bill asks him, "where did you get your taste buds?"

Rudy Da Foodie says, "my grandmother, watching her cook as a young boy."

In real life, Rudy Da Foodie is a restaurant consultant with a passion to impress the public palate.

And he does that by sharing whatever it is that impresses him.

When you're in the food business and a social media star, there's no shortage of people who show up to show off their samples.

Rudy Da Foodie never goes hungry for food or for ideas about food.

"The key to success in the food business is consistency," Rudy says.

Wild Bill says to Rudy, "your job is to dish the dish on dishes!"