What does a film grip do on a set?

NEW ORLEANS -- Have you ever wondered what a grip does on a film or TV set? You see the title come up in credits in every film or tv show but what people don't know is that their role on set is a very important role.

Hollywood South Key Grip Sean Fickert says "the terminology for grip came from Europe in London which was a bag handler, but it transferred into our business and basically that's what we are."

The grip department has a couple of main functions. They work closely to the camera department to provide support for the camera usually when the camera is mounted to a dolly, crane, or in strange positions.

The second main function is to work closely with the electrical department to create lighting setups so the electrical department can mount lighting.