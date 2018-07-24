× UPDATE: Stephen from TV’s ‘The Proposal’ meets up with runner-ups

NEW ORLEANS– A few weeks ago you watched New Orleans guy Stephen Lukinovich try to find love on ABC’s hit show, “The Proposal.”

Although he didn’t find love on the show he made some new friends because of the whole experience.

Weeks later Stephen took a trip to Nashville, Tennessee to meet up with some of the new friends he made on the show. Christen Whitney of "The Bachelor" and "Bachelor In Paradise;" Amanda Cowen, Amanda Rasch, and Britt Evans and Stephen all had a fun weekend together. He posted this photo of all of them on his Instagram account.

Lukinovich said, "It was great to see all these wonderful ladies. If it wasn't for 'The Proposal' we would've never met. We had a great time catching up."

Stephen's episode of "The Proposal filmed earlier this year.

