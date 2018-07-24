× Two NOPD officers arrested after fight outside Mid-City Yacht Club sends man to hospital

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD has arrested two officers and started termination proceedings for their involvement in a fight outside the Mid-City Yacht Club.

According to NOPD, the officers, John Galman and Spencer Sutton, were off-duty when they were in a fight near the 400 block of South St. Patrick Street that sent a man to the hospital with severe injuries.

Galman and Sutton, both of whom graduated from the NOPD Academy in December 2017 and are still on probationary employment, were booked for simple battery, but investigators are working to determine whether they will face more serious charges.

Evidence shows that the officers were the aggressors, according to NOPD.

The two officers involved in the incident are John Galman and Spencer Sutton. Both have been arrested and charged with simple battery. PIB investigators are continuing their investigation to determine whether more serious charges are warranted.

“Members of our department are expected to comply with the law and adhere to the highest standards of professional conduct, whether on- or off-duty,” NOPD Chief Michael Harrison said. “The swift pace at which the Public Integrity Bureau investigated this incident and the decisive actions taken by the NOPD today by arresting the officers and starting the termination process clearly demonstrate how seriously our department views their actions.”