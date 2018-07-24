× Two Hammond residents wanted on rape charges may have fled the state

HAMMOND, La. — Two people from Hammond wanted in connection with the rape of a 16-year-old girl might have traveled to Washington state to avoid arrest, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said the investigation into the rape allegations began April 13. Since then, warrants have been issued for 39-year-old Demond Butler and 32-year-old Tonya Matthew, also known as Tonya Tillis. Butler is wanted for forcible rape and Matthew is wanted for accessory after the fact to forcible rape.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest.