STP Helps hopes you'll lend a hand to build Blessing Boxes

LACOMBE, LA — The group STP Helps hopes people from the community will lend a hand with its Blessing Box building day this weekend. The group builds the boxes and places them around Saint Tammany Parish.

Neighbors can leave their extra non-perishable foods so that anyone in need in the area can take what they need whenever they need it. But it’s not just for food.

“…kids books, toiletries, necessities, dog food, it doesn’t really matter,” says STP Helps’ Randy Kakumei. “Whatever that can go into the box that can help.”

Currently, the group has built and placed a dozen of the Blessing Boxes in the parish, from Mandeville to Lacombe and Slidell. It hopes to add at least 15 more, and that’s a big part of this weekend’s mission.

The group is hosting its Blessing Box building day on Sunday at the Lacombe Rec Center District #4, 61100 North 12th Street. The event runs from 9:00 in the morning until 2:00 that afternoon.

“There’s going to be plenty to do for everyone from painting boxes to decorating them, putting them together. We’re looking for all different manners of people to come out,” Kakumei said. “As long as you are in our community, you are family.”

If you can stop by and help, you’ll be in good company. Members of the minor league Bayou Lacombe Carndinals football team will be there along with students and faculty from Northshore Technical Community College.

If you can’t make it by to help build the boxes, you can sponsor one for $150.

“It covers everything from the concrete that we put in the ground so we can stand the pole up all the way up to the plexiglass doors,” Kakumei said.