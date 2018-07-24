One-on-one with Zulu president Elroy James

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Newly elected Zulu Social Aid and Pleasure Club President Elroy James stopped by News with a Twist recently to talk all things Zulu.

In an interview with LBJ, James discussed the community work, the upcoming community picnic and some of the challenges the organization has faced lately with the suspension of Zulu king-elect Naaman Stewart. Stewart was suspended after a former Zulu employee filed a lawsuit alleging that Stewart sexually harassed her while she worked there.

His suspension has prompted Zulu's board of directors to create a new policy regarding sexual harassment in the workplace.

