NOLA Craft Beer Experience: Wayward Owl Brewing Company

NEW ORLEANS -- What now houses Wayward Owl Brewing Company in the B.W. Cooper Neighborhood used to be the last African American theater built in New Orleans.

"It’s a National landmark, it's a local landmark. We're actually the poster child for how a theater can be repurposed,” says Justin Boswell with Wayward Owl Brewing Company.

the theater closed down after segregation ended, and now it's a brewing hot spot for anyone looking to sip a cold brew or two.

We taste tested their Bird Bath beer.

"We call it Bird Bath because after we made it the thought was it's a very light beer," says Boswell.

Bird Bath is a double dry hops IPA. It's super light at 4.8 percent, with a somewhat malty backbone, low bitterness and zest.

"This is definitely a summer crusher beer, something you can drink,” says Boswell.

Wayward Owl has been open off of Broad Street for about a year-and-a-half now. It's a place where you can grab a flight or a can, or even add some sparkle to your sip. Any beer on tap can be "glittified" to order.