× JPSO: New Orleans woman dead after man riding on hood of car shoots her

HARVEY, La. — A New Orleans woman was shot and killed in Harvey Tuesday afternoon, reportedly by a man with whom she was in a relationship.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded about 2 p.m. Tuesday to a shooting at the intersection of Manhattan Boulevard and Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

The victim in the shooting, a 31-year-old female believed to be from New Orleans, has succumbed to her injuries. JPSO has not released her name.

She was driving a red Nissan Maxima north on Manhattan Boulevard with a man riding on the hood, investigators said.

The vehicle turned onto Lake Tahoe and stopped, and the man reportedly got off of the vehicle before firing at the woman.

The victim was struck in the neck and died later at a local hospital. Investigators said they believe the victim and suspect were involved in a domestic relationship, but the status of that relationship is unclear.

The man, who has not yet been identified, was taken into custody at the scene.