Interim S&WB director talks billing, water shut-offs

NEW ORLEANS -- The New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board has fixed its billing process and is ready to start collecting overdue water bills.

But it's still confusing for some residents whose water could be shut off in August.

Interim Sewerage and Water Board Director Jade Brown-Russell stopped by News with a Twist this week to clear things up.

Brown-Russell said the board placed a moratorium on shutting off water in November 2017, when a new billing system rolled out with a lot of problems. Now that the billing problem has been resolved, there are 17,000 customers who owe about $21 million.

The shut-offs won't happen for the more than 6,000 people who have disputed their bills since the new billing system was put in place. Those residents won't face shut-offs until the disputed bills are resolved.

"We are talking about delinquent accounts, folks that have not disputed their bills, they simply just failed to pay their water bill. And so the collection process will resume for those accounts," Brown-Russell said.