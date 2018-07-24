Groupon offering Sam’s Club membership for 59% off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS, LA -- Here’s some news you can use!

Trending locally on Groupon is a Sam’s Club membership. Save 59% and get a $10 e-gift card right now!

Over 10,000 people have purchased the one-year membership so far.

850 plus people alone took advantage of the deal on Monday.

The price is only $35 and there is a limited time remaining to snag the offer.

Don’t forget, they’re your number one polish hot dog source now that Costco has taken them off their menu.

Plus, very good gas prices! Download the app or visit Groupon.com for additional details.