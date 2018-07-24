Freedom Fest returns to Kenner lakefront with Kellie Pickler, Diamond Rio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENNER, La. -- The second annual Kenner Freedom Fest returns to the lakefront Sept. 2 with a country music lineup.

Mayor Ben Zahn and members of the City Council announced the music lineup Tuesday. The festival was launched last year based on the premise that the Kenner lakefront would be the perfect spot for an event.

Not only does the festival bring music, food and fun, it also represents something bigger on the horizon -- a dream to build up the Kenner lakefront.

"Just imagine what this area could be years from now," Kenner Councilman Dominick Impastato said. "Hopefully not too far from now, with high rise condos, an elite upscale casino, retail, boutique shops, restaurants, marina, just imagine what it will be one day. This event represents the kickoff and our commitment to making sure those dreams and our imagination becomes a reality."

The music lineup this year includes American Idol finalist Kellie Pickler, Danielle Bradberry, Mason Ramsey and Diamond Rio.

Freedom Fest starts at 4 p.m. Sept. 2 and ends with fireworks along Lake Pontchartrain.