Drake hangs with Big Freedia, visits Gene’s while filming in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — One of the biggest rappers in the world has been in New Orleans the past couple of days filming a music video for his hit song, “In My Feelings (Kiki do you love me).”

Drake had dinner with TV personality LaLa Anthony at Oceana Grill in the French Quarter, and he also was spotted around Gene’s Po-Boys at Elysian Fields and St. Claude.

Drake and @lala spotted together on set for the #InMyFeelings music video. pic.twitter.com/z04pWoEO7D — Drizzy Source (@DRlZZYSOURCE) July 24, 2018

If you’re a star like Drake, no visit to New Orleans would be complete without a meetup with bounce star Big Freedia, who did some vocals for Drake’s single, “Nice For What.”

Drake last night with @bigfreedia in New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/93Bi4gOfrx — Drizzy Source (@DRlZZYSOURCE) July 24, 2018

Drake’s song, “In My Feelings,” has hit No. 1 on the Hot 100 Billboard charts the last two weeks thanks in large part to the viral #Kikichallenge, in which people get out of their cars to lip sync the song and dance on the side of the road.