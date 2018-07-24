Arabi rated 6th fastest growing suburb in America

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arabi is rated the sixth fastest growing suburb in America, according to realtor.com. The real estate listings website says Arabi is bringing in both middle-class families and single female buyers. The median home price in Arabi is $249,700 and a three year price appreciation is 86 percent. Realtor analyzed more than 70,000 zip codes to come up with its list of fastest-growing suburbs.