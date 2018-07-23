Woman who said baby was kidnapped arrested for 1st degree murder

NATCHITOCHES, LA – A woman who initially told police two men had kidnapped and killed her 6-month-old baby has been arrested for first degree murder.

Twenty-five-year-old Felicia Marie-Nicole Smith told the Natchitoches Police Department that the men banged on the door of her trailer around 9 p.m. on July 17.

Smith said the men sprayed her with a substance believed to have been pepper spray, and she fled the trailer to get away from the men.

When she returned, Smith said she realized her infant son, Levi Cole Ellerbe, was missing.

Firefighters found the baby severely burned about one mile away approximately one hour after Smith initially reported the kidnapping.

He later died of his wounds after being airlifted to a burn center in Shreveport.

On July 21, the Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal, and the Natchitoches Police Department places Smith under arrest for the first degree murder of her son.

The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.