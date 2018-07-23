Trending: Over 360 Golden Retrievers Unite

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTLAND, UK -- The 150th anniversary of the founding of the golden retriever was celebrated at the breed's ancestral home in the Highlands, UK.

The Golden Retriever Club of Scotland organized the mass gathering of golden retrievers and their owners at the green estate.

It was a sea of blond as no fewer than 361 golden retrievers gathered on the estate of 19th century aristocrat Lord Tweedmouth to celebrate the breed's anniversary.

They say Lord Tweedmouth was looking to create the ultimate hunting dog when he created the golden 150 years ago. He bred Nous, a Wavy-coated Retriever, to a Tweed Water Spaniel named Belle... creating the lovable breed we now know as golden retrievers.

Loved and celebrated all over the world... the golden retriever is the third most popular breed in the United States, behind Labrador retrievers and the German shepherd.