Trending: A Peanuts Hotel is coming to Japan

JAPAN -- Good Grief! I couldn’t wait to share this viral story with you... a Peanuts themed hotel is set to open in Japan!
Based on the comics by Charles M. Schulz, fans of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and Lucy can stay in rooms that are based on individual Peanuts scenarios and characters.
The boutique-style Peanuts Hotel has 18 rooms and is a first of its kind. The three stories each have their own themes including “Imagine,” “Happy” and “Love.” The adorable venue will also include a Peanuts Café, Peanuts Diner and gift shop.
Guests can book reservations before their Aug. 1 opening. Room rates start at 30,000 yen or just over $267 American dollars per night.
＊PEANUTS HOTELから大切なお知らせ＊ . ホテルご予約開始日について ※ご予約開始日・期間が変更となりました。 . 2018 年 7 月 20 日（金）13 時より PEANUTS HOTEL 宿泊のご予約を開始致します。 （誠に恐れ入りますが、7 月 9 日のご予約開始の予定から変更致しております） . 【予約方法】 PEANUTS HOTEL 公式サイト内にて WEB 予約制となります。 （7 月 20 日（金）13 時以降、公式サイトからご予約ページへアクセス可能となります） ※WEB 予約のみとなり、電話予約はお受けしておりません。 . また、全18室すべて異なるコミックをコンセプトにしている「PEANUTS HOTEL」の詳細を公開しました。 詳しくはPEANUTS HOTEL公式サイトをご覧ください。 . PEANUTS HOTEL公式サイト https://www.peanutshotel.jp/ . @peanutshotel . #peanutshotel #ピーナッツホテル #snoopy #スヌーピー #designhotel #travel #デザインホテル #トラベル #peanutscafe @peanutscafe_tokyo #peanutsdiner @peanutsdiner