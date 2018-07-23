Trending: A Peanuts Hotel is coming to Japan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAPAN -- Good Grief! I couldn’t wait to share this viral story with you... a Peanuts themed hotel is set to open in Japan!

Based on the comics by Charles M. Schulz, fans of Snoopy, Charlie Brown, and Lucy can stay in rooms that are based on individual Peanuts scenarios and characters.

The boutique-style Peanuts Hotel has 18 rooms and is a first of its kind. The three stories each have their own themes including “Imagine,” “Happy” and “Love.” The adorable venue will also include a Peanuts Café, Peanuts Diner and gift shop.

Guests can book reservations before their Aug. 1 opening. Room rates start at 30,000 yen or just over $267 American dollars per night.