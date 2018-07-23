× Southern University at Baton Rouge Police Department, joins in on the lip sync challenge and calls out other universities to join!

BATON ROUGE— The lip sync challenge by many men and women in law enforcement, is currently sweeping social media by storm!

Agencies here in Louisiana, like Slidell Police Department, Livingston Parish, Baton Rouge, Zachary are just some to name the few.

But now, University police agencies are joining in! And to kick it off was Southern University A & M College in Baton Rouge!

They posted their challenge over the weekend.

The video was directed and filmed by Southern University Alum Marvin Price!

The department is gearing up to “Protect and SERVE” for football season and it has a twist to it!

It starts off with officers arriving at the Universities’ mini dome, also known as the F.G. Clark Activity Center with Inner Circle’s “Bad Boy”

playing in the background.

It then goes to Montell Jordan’s “This is how we do it” as the officers sing and dance in front of the Southern logo and jaguar.

More officers join in on the fun as they do a known dance in Baton Rouge called “jigging,” while dancing in the student union’s bowling alley to Mouse and Level’s “I bet you won’t.”

The video ends with three female officers doing Dancing Doll stand routines to the Human Jukebox’s “Neck”

Then all the officers ride out to more Jukebox music.

The department is challenging LSU, Alcorn, Grambling and many more!

The challenge is currently trending on social media platforms everywhere!