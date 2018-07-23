NOPD looking for men who stole from vehicle parked at Canal Street garage

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD is looking for two men who stole a backpack from an unlocked vehicle in a Canal Street parking garage.

The theft occurred just after 11 p.m. on July 15 in the 300 block of Canal, according to the NOPD.

The men can be seen on surveillance video entering the garage and approaching the victim’s vehicle.

The thieves made off with a Tommy Hilfiger backpack and its contents, according to the NOPD.

Anyone with information on this incident or the identity and whereabouts of the two wanted subjects is asked to contact Eighth District Detective Ryan St. Martin at (504) 658-6080.