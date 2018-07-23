NOAA offering $6,500 reward after pregnant dolphin shot and killed in Waveland

WAVELAND, MS – Officials are offering a $6,500 reward to find the person who shot and killed a pregnant bottlenose dolphin.

The dolphin was found on the beach in Waveland, Mississippi, on April 30 with a small caliber bullet lodged in her lung, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The adult dolphin and the unborn calf both died as a result of the gunshot. The necropsy results came in last week.

NOAA officials ask anyone who may have details about this incident to call the NOAA Enforcement Hotline at 1-800-853-1964 or the Slidell Enforcement Field Office at (985) 643-6232.

Tips may be left anonymously, and a reward of $6,500 is being offered for information that may lead to the identification of the person who shot the dolphin.