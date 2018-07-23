Millennials unhappy after baseball team advertises ‘Millennial Night’

MONTGOMERY, AL -- In an effort to bring younger fans to the ballpark, Alabama’s Montgomery Biscuits hosted "Millennial Night" over the weekend.
Their Millennial themed advertising set off what can only be described as mixed reaction on social media.
The ad included the promotion of selfie stations, avocado burgers, napping areas, craft beer and participation ribbons. How basic.
Twitter user GrumpySeamstress tweeted: You forgot crying room and coloring books.
The Biscuits said that the team is sorry if its advertising offended anybody, but they are standing by "Millennial Night" and would not change anything about their campaign.
