Millennials unhappy after baseball team advertises ‘Millennial Night’

MONTGOMERY, AL -- In an effort to bring younger fans to the ballpark, Alabama’s Montgomery Biscuits hosted "Millennial Night" over the weekend.

Want free things without doing much work? Well you're in luck! Riverwalk Stadium will be Millennial friendly on Saturday, July 21st with a participation ribbon giveaway just for showing up, napping and selfie stations, along with lots of avocados 🥑 🎫: https://t.co/mEfHPEQ6fF pic.twitter.com/jvGKCCenpn — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) July 11, 2018

Their Millennial themed advertising set off what can only be described as mixed reaction on social media.

The ad included the promotion of selfie stations, avocado burgers, napping areas, craft beer and participation ribbons. How basic.

Twitter user GrumpySeamstress tweeted: You forgot crying room and coloring books.

You forgot a crying room and coloring books — GrumpySeamstress (@dindog22) July 22, 2018

The Biscuits said that the team is sorry if its advertising offended anybody, but they are standing by "Millennial Night" and would not change anything about their campaign.

Offended? Feel free to fight your battles IRL and visit us at Riverwalk Stadium. Any millennials that actually come by during office hours before next Saturday and submits a valid complaint in person to our "Millennial Night Thinktank" may get a free ticket or two! https://t.co/XUNOz29gkO — Montgomery Biscuits (@BiscuitBaseball) July 11, 2018