Mermaids shake their tails to hit Drake song at pool party

NEW ORLEANS-- Every year during Tales of the Cocktail, one of the hottest and best parties to go to is the Absolut Elyx party. Absolut Elyx ambassadors mix up the tastiest cocktails. The party never disappoints with their clever themes. This year's theme was "Garden of Elyx." Guests were treated to a garden pool party like none other at the Audubon Cottages. This party is known for serving up cocktails in their signature copper cup designs. This year, cocktail lovers could drink out of a gnome or out of a mermaid.

One of the highlights from the "Garden of Elyx" party was mermaids made special appearances to swim in the pool and in this case they danced and splashed their fins to Drake's hit song, "Nice For What" with News with a Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez. Who says you need feet to dance? Check out the video above.

Here are a few pictures from Absolut Eyx's "Garden of Elyx" party.

