Man's body found in Bayou Lafourche with arms, legs tied with rope

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. – The Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a Galliano man’s body was found in Bayou Lafourche with the arms and legs bound by rope.

Detectives have identified the victim as 69-year-old Terry Angelle.

Investigators say someone called authorities around 2 p.m. Sunday after seeing a body floating in the bayou in the area of West 188th Street in Galliano. A firefighter arrived and pulled the body to shore. Deputies say Angelle’s arms and legs were bound with rope. They also say Angelle’s bicycle was found on a dock on the west side of the bayou about 200 yards from where his body was discovered.

Detectives believe Angelle’s body may have been in the water for several days.

Anyone with information is asked to submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433 or online at www.crimestoppersbr.org.

29.423468 -90.293407