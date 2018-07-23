× Kermit Ruffins looking for Saints fans to be in his new music video

NEW ORLEANS– Trumpeter Kermit Ruffins is looking for Saints fans to be in his new music video.

Ruffins posted on Twitter that he’s looking for fans to come to be in his video tonight.

He said, “I got a new Saints song and we are shooting a video on Monday at The Mother-In-Law Lounge at 7 p.m. Please wear your Saints gear and be part of this video.”

Mother-In-Law Lounge is located at 1500 N. Claiborne Avenue.

