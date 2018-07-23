Kermit Ruffins invites Saints fans to be in his music video

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS -- Kermit Ruffins Treme Mother In Law Lounge was bleeding black and gold Monday night as Saints fans city wide were invited to be a part of Ruffins new music video.

"My parents went to Tulane Stadium to watch The Saints and of course they had me watching the Saints game when I was a kid. So naturally, I'm a big, huge Saints fan," says Ruffins.

Ruffins reached out to fans on his Twitter page asking them to dress from head to toe in Saints gear for his brand new Saints song.

Ruffins new song and music video will be released the first week of September.