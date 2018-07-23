× Jefferson officials identify source of landfill odor, landfill engineer resigns

JEFFERSON PARISH – The cause of a foul odor residents say has been emanating from a Jefferson Parish landfill has been identified, and an official responsible for the smell has stepped down.

Jefferson Parish President Mike Yenni announced the developments in the long-simmering controversy at a press conference on July 23.

“Today I am announcing corrective actions to dramatically reduce and outright eliminate noxious odors that are emanating from the parish landfill in Waggaman,” Yenni said.

Independent, third-party experts were brought in to review the state of operations at the landfill, Yenni said, and the technicians have been assessing the daily operations since April.

“Complaints of recurring odors in Harahan, River Ridge, and Waggaman, led me and others to assemble a strike team to uncover a contributing source or sources of the smell,” Yenni said.

The strike team members have been in the field inspecting industrial plants and other locations that could be the source of the odors, and they have identified the origin point.

Yenni said he has informed IESI Louisiana, the waste disposal company contracted by the parish, that they are in breach of contract for failing to fully contain and prevent these odors.

Leachate, the liquid that percolates through landfills and drains away, has not been contained and disposed of properly, interrupting the containment and management of methane gas, Yenni said.

A “side letter” signed by the previous administration had been filed without the consent of the Parish Council allowing IESI to not meet leachate standards.

Yenni said IESI should refund a portion of the contract money the parish has paid since the leachate was not properly dealt with.

“Today, I have accepted the resignation of the parish’s landfill engineer,” Yenni said. “This employee has been responsible for oversight of the landfill, and he has been responsible for overseeing IESI.”

Yenni said the parish plans to work with the Department of Environmental Quality to ensure the odor problems are taken care of and will not return, citing a similar project he undertook as Chief Administrative Officer for the City of Kenner.