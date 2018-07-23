× Here’s how you can help the New Orleans Suspects replace their stolen gear

NEW ORLEANS – Music fans chipped in nearly $9,000 in the first 24 hours of an online fundraising campaign to replace the New Orleans Suspects’ stolen gear.

The popular local band suffered a major loss over the weekend when their equipment trailer was cleaned out.

The trailer was parked near the Maple Leaf bar, where the Suspects have played innumerable shows since forming as a band.

“From keyboards to guitar amps to Willie Green’s Neville Bros custom drum kit…these thieves seemed to have gotten just about everything we own,” the band wrote on the GoFundMe page dedicated to replacing the stolen gear.

Donations have flowed in at a steady clip, with many fans of the band leaving words of encouragement along with their donation.

“We are overwhelmed by the response from friends and family we have gotten in the last 24 hours,” the band wrote.

Click here to help the New Orleans Suspects replace their stolen gear.

Watch the New Orleans Suspects perform live on the News With a Twist Stage:

Please enable Javascript to watch this video