Great police work and tips from the public help boost Wheel of Justice successes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

METAIRIE, LA -- Thank you! Your tips and great work from detectives have led to another string of success stories for the Wheel of Justice.

Over the past several months, we've shown you cases with accused robbers, thieves and burglars. Now we have new success stories to tell you about.

To see the latest wins for the Wheel, click on the video button at the top of this page.

There's no way the Wheel of Justice can take all the credit for the arrests. The real credit goes to great detective work and tips from people like you!

We'll keep doing our part by putting the cases out there for you to see. And you keep calling CrimeStoppers with your tips. The phone number is 877-903-STOP.

You could be eligible for a cash reward from CrimeStoppers.

So far, 382 people have landed behind bars after their cases rolled on the Wheel of Justice.