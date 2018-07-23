× Former gymnastics coach in Belle Chasse accused of molesting six girls

BELLE CHASSE, La. — A former gymnastics coach in Belle Chasse is behind bars on a $2.5 million bond, accused of molestation and rape of juveniles while working at a Plaquemines Parish gym.

According to the Plaquemines Parish Sheriff’s Office, Arthur Bowlin, who was arrested July 3 on eight counts of molestation and one count of first-degree rape, is now facing 40 sex abuse charges.

The abuse reportedly occurred between 2001 and 2006 while Bowlin was an assistant coach at Fliptastics Gymnastics in Belle Chasse. Initially, two victims had come forward, but as of July 23, there are six victims. All of them are females.

Bowling, 48, is now charged with 35 counts of molestation of a juvenile, four counts of sexual battery and one count of aggravated rape.