Dangerous heat again with threat of severe storms

Not a great time to be outdoors across southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi. Between the heat and the threat for severe weather you may just want to stay inside.

The Storm Prediction Center currently has a Slight Risk outlook for areas south of I-10 on Monday. This is level 2 out of 5 on the threat scale. Storms that develop through the afternoon could produce damaging wind gusts along with torrential rain and frequent lightning.

This activity looks to develop along a stationary front that is draped over the south shore. The forecast model shows storms along and south of that by this afternoon. Most of this activity will be south of I-10. It will be moving south-southeast as it develops. It will be a good idea to take shelter if these storms begin moving your way.

The other issue today is the heat. A heat advisory is once again in effect for part of the area. Heat index values will be well above 100 in the areas with highs in the mid 90s. Areas of the Florida Parishes and southern Mississippi are not included in this advisory today. While afternoon temperatures will still be the low to mid 90s, slight less humidity will mean a lower heat index.

However it is still going to be very hot across the area and you need to take precautions in the heat.

