NEW ORLEANS – When Johnathon Campbell went in to cut the wedding cake, it was all Crimson Tide. But his brand new bride decided she wanted to give him a nice LSU twist.

Nicole Torbert ordered the crimson and white wedding cake complete with the Alabama logo, but when Johnathon cut inside. He paused and just stood there. The cakes layers were a deep purple and gold. Watch the video above to see his shocked reaction and the cheers from the reception!