AZ wedding photos going viral

TUCSON, AZ -- An Arizona couple's wedding photos are going viral - and it’s sure to bring a smile to your face!

Heidi‘s fiance Valentin had the pre-wedding jitters before their big day, nervous about seeing his bride in her wedding dress for the first time.

So Heidi came up with a hilarious way to calm his nerves... at the expense of her brother.

She asked her brother, Eric, to surprise her soon-to-be husband before the first look photos by dressing up in a friend's old wedding dress.

The Facebook photos have received tens of thousands of shares and likes on social media.

Those photographs taken by photographer Nichole Cline.