WGNO’s Adam Bowles checks out the largest hunting and fishing show in Louisiana!

NEW ORLEANS- Sportsman's paradise rings true, especially at the Superdome where the latest boating, hunting, and fishing equipment was on display.

WGNO's Adam Bowles checks it out the latest Outdoors gear!

The Superdome was transformed into a sportsman's paradise, with all of the latest things you need to have an adventure in the Great Outdoors. We found out there were three major themes to the show; deer, duck, and fishing.

"The newest thing in Archery is crossbows that has become legal for everyone," Ray Chagnard says. "Chag's got the new Raven crossbow that is only six inches wide at full draw that shoots four hundred feet a second."

Now, for the latest boats for duck hunting in 2018!

"You know at 'Boat Stuf' here in Slidell we carry the Blue Wave bay boats and we carry the Gator Tail mud boats and duck boats," Bryce Hill says. "Blue Wave is built with a hand laid hull, does really well in rough water that we encounter here at Lake Pontchartrain and does the inter coastal stuff well, also does offshore stuff well."

Last, the latest gadgets for fishing!

"If you go fishing in the bayou, you going for trout or red fish, small Abu Garcia reels with a lighter rod you go catch from that," Gerald Gasbard says. "I got people coming in saying 'hey man I had this reel for three or four years' I got the original reels 7 years ago and I'm still using it. Nope. Built for life."

The Louisiana Sportsman Show is the largest hunting and fishing show in the state!