Cancer “warriors” will strut their strength in fashion runway show

NEW ORLEANS-- "You Night Empowering Events" is once again hosting its annual "You Night" runway and fashion show this week. "You Night" is a special show for women who survived cancer.

It is an empowerment program where these women share a sisterhood and fight cancer together. The fashion show is a way for them to strut their strength for their family, friends, nurses, and doctors.

This year the women will be wearing hearts with the name of one of their sisters, Laurie Bercegeay who recently passed away.

This year's "You Night" will be held at the Contemporary Arts Center on Thursday night. Twist Reporter Kenny Lopez will be the emcee along with Miss Louisiana 2015 Candice Bennatt.

