The tradition of Pirogue racing continues in Jean Lafitte

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEAN LAFITTE, LA -- Let the races begin! The Jean Lafitte Pirogue Races are back this year on Bayou Barataria. It's an important part of Jean Lafitte since the first races were held back in 1934.

Festivities included live music, local food, arts and crafts, boat making, and the World Championship Pirogue Races.

The event was free of charge to the public and hundreds of people came out to support the races all day on Saturday.

Timothy Kerner who's the mayor of Jean Lafitte says that this festival is great for the cities economy because when people come out and visit some of the food booths, it draws them back in the future to visits those restaurants.