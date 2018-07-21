Fournette back for another youth football camp in New Orleans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New Orleans -- Before training camp begins in just a few days, Jaguars running back, Leonard Fournette, made one last stop at home to put-on his second youth football camp of the summer.

“I know the previous camp, a lot of kids couldn't join-up. It was full," Fournette said. "It's more like wanting to give back more. A lot of kids don't have this opportunity to come to these football camps and to really get to meet professional athletes."

Just like his camp in June, this one was also free and part of the NFL’s Play Football Summer Season. And on top of that, Academy Sports donated bookbags full of school supplies and sports equipment for all the kids.

“It's something I wanted to do-- especially in my city wanting to give back," Fournette said. "It's bigger than football. At the end of the day, these kids are going to remember this forever."

Fournette has also shown support for his former LSU teammates at their camps this summer and vice versa.

“We're a brotherhood," Fournette said. "Everybody grew to love each other. I think for anybody that went to LSU or that's going there, anybody's one phone call away if we have the time and the opportunity to come there and support each other."

Training camp for the Jags starts July 26th, as Fournette will get rolling in his second season in the NFL. His impressive rookie campaign set the bar high and has him chomping at the bit to get back out there for year two.

“I can't wait to get back out there with my team," Fournette said. "I think we have the youngest franchise right now. We have competitors on our team always talking smack-- me and Jalen [Ramsey] on Instagram or whatever the case might be. Like I said, all that just builds the brotherhood and the bond that we have."