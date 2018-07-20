× Wildlife and Fisheries cadet dies after collapsing during training

BATON ROUGE – A cadet in training to become a Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agent has died after collapsing during a training exercise.

Thirty-eight-year-old Immanuel Washington died on July 19 at Ochsner Medical Center in Baton Rouge.

Washington, who was in the third week of training to become an LDWF agent, had just completed a two-and-a-half mile run with his fellow cadets on the morning of July 18 when he suddenly collapsed.

Training agents immediately began CPR, and Washington was rushed to the hospital, where he was placed on life support in the intensive care unit.

“Our hearts are broken by this tragedy,” Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries secretary Jack Montoucet said. “The whole Wildlife and Fisheries family offer our prayers for his wife, his children, his family and friends. From the accounts I received, Mr. Washington was an excellent cadet and an even better person. This is a loss for Louisiana.”

An official investigation into Washington’s cause of death is currently underway.

“All of our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Washington’s family at this point. This is a very sad time for his family, the agents and the cadets that came to know him during his training,” Col. Sammy Martin, head of the enforcement division, said. “From everything I’ve heard about this man his dream was to become a Wildlife and Fisheries agent. We were very happy to hire him and believe he would have made a great agent.”