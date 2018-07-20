Reyka Pool Party at Tales of the Cocktail
Reyka Pool Party
Trevor Schneider, Reyka Icelandic Vodka Brand Ambassador, is hosting a Pool Party at Tales of the Cocktail. Attendees will be able to sample two vodka cocktails worthy of a poolside cocktailing award for their flair, flavor, chill, and tale. This event is open Tales attendees with wristbands.
- Friday, July 20, 2018
- Bourbon Orleans Hotel
- 717 Orleans Street
- New Orleans, LA 70116
- Noon – 3:00pm
*********
Reyka Tom Collins
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Reyka Icelandic Vodka
- 1.5 parts fresh lemon juice
- 1 part simple syrup
- Top with club soda
- Garnish: lemon wheel
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients except for soda into shaker with ice. Shake, strain, and pour into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice. Top with club soda and garnish with lemon wheel.
*********
Tropic Like It’s Hot
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Reyka Icelandic Vodka
- 1.5 parts coconut milk
- .75 parts fresh lime juice
- .75 parts turbinado simple
- Top with club soda
Instructions:
Combine all ingredients except for soda into shaker with ice. Shake, strain, and pour into a Collins glass fill with fresh ice. Top with club soda.
*********
Click here for more information about Reyka Icelandic Vodka.
Click here for more information about Tales of the Cocktail.