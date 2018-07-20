× Reyka Pool Party at Tales of the Cocktail

Reyka Pool Party

Trevor Schneider, Reyka Icelandic Vodka Brand Ambassador, is hosting a Pool Party at Tales of the Cocktail. Attendees will be able to sample two vodka cocktails worthy of a poolside cocktailing award for their flair, flavor, chill, and tale. This event is open Tales attendees with wristbands.

Friday, July 20, 2018

Bourbon Orleans Hotel 717 Orleans Street New Orleans, LA 70116

Noon – 3:00pm

Reyka Tom Collins

Ingredients:

2 parts Reyka Icelandic Vodka

1.5 parts fresh lemon juice

1 part simple syrup

Top with club soda

Garnish: lemon wheel

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients except for soda into shaker with ice. Shake, strain, and pour into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice. Top with club soda and garnish with lemon wheel.

Tropic Like It’s Hot

Ingredients:

2 parts Reyka Icelandic Vodka

1.5 parts coconut milk

.75 parts fresh lime juice

.75 parts turbinado simple

Top with club soda

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients except for soda into shaker with ice. Shake, strain, and pour into a Collins glass fill with fresh ice. Top with club soda.

