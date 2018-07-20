Reyka Pool Party at Tales of the Cocktail

Reyka Pool Party

Trevor Schneider, Reyka Icelandic Vodka Brand Ambassador, is hosting a Pool Party at Tales of the Cocktail.  Attendees will be able to sample two vodka cocktails worthy of a poolside cocktailing award for their flair, flavor, chill, and tale.  This event is open Tales attendees with wristbands.

  • Friday, July 20, 2018
  • Bourbon Orleans Hotel
    • 717 Orleans Street
    • New Orleans, LA 70116
  • Noon – 3:00pm

Reyka Tom Collins

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Reyka Icelandic Vodka
  • 1.5 parts fresh lemon juice
  • 1 part simple syrup
  • Top with club soda
  • Garnish: lemon wheel

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients except for soda into shaker with ice.  Shake, strain, and pour into a Collins glass filled with fresh ice.  Top with club soda and garnish with lemon wheel.

Tropic Like It’s Hot

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Reyka Icelandic Vodka
  • 1.5 parts coconut milk
  • .75 parts fresh lime juice
  • .75 parts turbinado simple
  • Top with club soda

Instructions:

Combine all ingredients except for soda into shaker with ice.  Shake, strain, and pour into a Collins glass fill with fresh ice.  Top with club soda.

Click here for more information about Reyka Icelandic Vodka.

Click here for more information about Tales of the Cocktail.

