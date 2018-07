Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS-- R & B star Raheem DeVaughn was in town for the Essence Festival a few weeks ago, and stopped back in NOLA this weekend to perform at the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity's White Owt Affair this weekend.

While in town, DeVaughn dropped by the Twist Stage to talk about his new single, "Don't Come Easy" and his Love Life Foundation.