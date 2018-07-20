× Mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus found in 6 locations across Orleans Parish

NEW ORLEANS – Mosquitoes infected with the West Nile Virus have been found in six different locations across New Orleans.

The infected mosquitoes were caught on North Broad Street, Downman Road, Elysian Fields Avenue, Harrison Avenue, Mirabeau Avenue, and Paris Avenue, according to the Mosquito and Termite Control Board.

No human cases of West Nile have been reported in Orleans Parish so far.

Mosquito and Termite Control Board workers are actively spraying for mosquitoes as weather permits, and have been applying larvicide to prevent future generations of mosquitoes from maturing.

Officials are asking all residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites by limiting outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, using EPA-approved repellents and reducing the number of mosquitoes by emptying water-filled containers.