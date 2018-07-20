Man arrested after robbing 3 people at motel where he was staying

NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD has arrested a man who robbed three people near his own hotel room.

The armed robbery occurred just before midnight on July 19 at the Studio 6 Motel on the South I-10 Service Road.

Forty-four-year-old James Winston Travis III approached three people standing outside the hotel, pulled out a firearm, and demanded their money.

One of the victims complied and placed his money on the ground, and Travis grabbed the cash and ran back to his room at the motel.

Responding officers found Travis in his room and confiscated an AK-47 style rifle with the stock removed, a handguard for the gun, two magazines, and 56 rounds of live ammunition.

Travis was arrested and charged with armed robbery with a firearm and two counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact the Seventh District at (504) 658-6070.