NEW ORLEANS - If you're a singer, there's one show that can turn you into a star.

You know it, it's American Idol on WGNO ABC 26 in New New Orleans.

No exact date on when the new season of American Idol starts, just keep it on WGNO ABC 26 in New Orleans.

But the show is out and about across America looking for the next season of contestants.

And WGNO News with a Twist features guy Wild Bill Wood is at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans where people were waiting in line before 5 am.

Hundreds of singers and guitar players are lined up outside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center waiting their chance to audition for American Idol producers.

New Orleans is one of more than 20 cities across America where American Idol is looking for the next season of stars.

You can imagine the nervousness of the singers.

They're really excited to be here. And of course, scared!

And then there are the families waiting for them to audition.

Wild Bill Wood is with them in the waiting room which is right next door to where the auditions are taking place.

You can hear them singing their hearts out next door.

And you can feel the families heart and soul as they listen and listen and wait to find out if they're moving on to the next round of auditions.

Kirstie Harris from New Orleans is auditioning. She sings her soul for the producers.

Her family including her mom and her daughter are right there to support her.