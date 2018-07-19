× Zulu king-elect suspended over sexual harassment allegations

NEW ORLEANS — The Board of Directors for Zulu Social Aid & Pleasure Club has suspended Zulu king-elect Naaman Stewart pending the outcome of a lawsuit that accuses the longtime Zulu leader of sexual harassment.

Zulu announced the decision in a press release, noting that the suspension “represents our organization’s first attempt at addressing the alleged misconduct or inappropriate behavior.”

The organization also plans to draft a sexual harassment policy that the board will adopt in the near future.

“As we move forward and conclude our investigation, we are committed to taking the necessary action(s) to assure that our organization reflects the character and respect for womanhood that we have maintained and demonstrated over the years,” Zulu President Elroy A. James said.

According to the lawsuit, Gemell Hulbert was working for the Zulu organization in June 2015 and helping a fellow employee close the business for the night on June 27, 2015. That’s when she claims Stewart, the longtime former Zulu president who is slated to serve as king of Zulu in 2019, followed her into the bathroom and told her to show him her breasts and engage in sexual activity with him.

Hulbert says in the lawsuit that Stewart groped her several times in the bathroom, all of which she says she has on an audio recording of the incident.

She also claims that she reported the incident to several Zulu staffers, but she ended up being fired after reporting what happened, according to the lawsuit.