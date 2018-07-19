× Tales of the Cocktail: Genever, the Liquor You Haven’t Heard Of

Genever: America’s Lost European Spirit

“Come experience Genever (pronounced: juh-NEE-vuhr), the largest spirit category in the Netherlands and Belgium, by tasting brands such as Bobby’s, Notaris, Bols, deBorgen, Rutte, and Smeets. Learn about this versatile spirit that boast a rich array of flavor profiles and experience the journey of the European lowland to how Genever can be enjoyed today.” – talesofthecocktail.org

You will be able to taste six cocktails that show the diversity of Genever’s flavor profiles, experience a “Genenver journey” in their virtual reality booth, and interact with experts from many Genever brands in the event’s “First Class Lounge.” They will also be raffling off a Dutch bike.

July 18-19, 2018

Bevolo 521 Conti Street New Orleans, LA 70130

Noon – 7:00pm

Must have a Tales of the Cocktail wristband to enter

Danny Ronen is the founder and CEO of DC Spirits and owns the bar, Academia in Austin, Texas.

Click here for more information about Tales of the Cocktail.